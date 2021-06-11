RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Rumour Has It 3' to star Ozzy Agu, Jemima Osunde, Olumide Oworu

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The web series will see Jemima Osunde reprise her role as the obnoxious blogger Ranti.

'Rumour Has It' cast

NdaniTV has unveiled the cast of the anticipated third season of fan-favourite web series 'Rumour Has It'.

Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, season three will see Jemima Osunde reprise her role as Ranti, the obnoxious new owner of the Rumour Has It blog.

The new season's hotshot has been unveiled as Toju Cole, a business magnate with some dirty secrets in the closet.

Ozzy Agu will play Toju Cole with Elma Mbadiwe as Nnenna, Olumide Oworu as Deda and Chinonso Arubayi as Daluchi.

An official release date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

