'Rumour Has It' has been confirmed for season 3

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The fan-favourite web series will begin streaming this June.

Ndani TV 'Rumour Has It' season 3 [Instagram/ndanitv]

Ndani TV has confirmed some exciting news for fans of 'Rumour Has It', one of its acclaimed web series.

The show is returning for a third season after nearly two years. Confirming the show's return, Ndani recently released a teaser featuring lead star Jemima Osunde. The teaser certainly hints of all the trouble Ranti (Osunde) may have up her sleeves in the new season.

ALSO READ: Mercy Eke to star alongside Mr Macaroni, Father DMW in new TV series 'Trips'

Recall the show's second season debuted in 2018 with fresh cast; Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Efa Iwara, Elozonam Ogbolu and Osunde. The season was welcomed with glowing reviews.

'Rumour Has It' first debuted in 2016 with the story of gossip blogger whose life is on the verge of collapse. Season two maintained gossip blogging at its central theme but with more than enough dramatic twists.

Watch the teaser:

