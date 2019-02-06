Richard Mofe Damijo is playing the role of a pretentious character in the Robert Peters’ directed romantic thriller, ‘Zero Hour.’

The movie also featured Rahama Sadau, Ene Oloja, Halima Yusuf, and Ayo Ayoola Ayolola.

The romantic thriller has Galaxy Holdings & Construction Services as the executive producer and is expected to be in Filmhouse IMAX cinemas on February 8.

Shot in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital and Accra, Ghana’s federal capital, the movie is highly anticipated as one of the movies with collaborations from movie stars across different regions in Nigeria.