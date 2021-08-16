Babies are adorable little things and are usually met with a warm reception of joyful hearts, but joy isn’t always the case for a set of people.
Rixel Studios x Glitch Africa team up to produce a documentary
At the sight of a newborn, every person shall “aww.”
Rixel Studios in partnership with Glitch Africa team up to produce a documentary spotlighting postpartum depression in mothers after childbirth.
The project will be directed by cinematographer and director Nora Awolowo, and produced by Ella Otigba.
