Rixel Studios x Glitch Africa team up to produce a documentary

At the sight of a newborn, every person shall “aww.”

Babies are adorable little things and are usually met with a warm reception of joyful hearts, but joy isn’t always the case for a set of people.

Rixel Studios in partnership with Glitch Africa team up to produce a documentary spotlighting postpartum depression in mothers after childbirth.

The project will be directed by cinematographer and director Nora Awolowo, and produced by Ella Otigba.

