A first-look is out! Check out Ric Hassani, Efa Iwara, Uzoamaka Aniunoh in 'When Are We Getting Married'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Hassani is set to star in a lead role in the forthcoming romantic comedy.

Immaculata Oko-Kasum and Ric Hassani in new web series [Twitter]

Star singer Ric Hassani has landed his debut lead role in a web series written and produced by Ife Olujuyigbe.

Ric Hassani has confirmed his debut role in a web series [Twitter]
The Film Trybe web series titled 'When Are We Getting Married' will see Hassani star alongside Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Immaculata Oko-Kasum, Efa Iwara and child actor Molawa Onajobi.

While details of the series remain under wraps, executive producer Kayode Kasum recently announced that principal photography kicked off August 10.

The romantic comedy is directed by Diji Aderogba, co-produced by Paul Utomi and shot by Oluwole Lucas.

Recall Pulse announced that the web series was in pre-production. The director shared the exciting news on Twitter in July.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

