Ric Hassani to reportedly produce, star in new web series

According to reports, the Gentleman singer is set to produce and star in a web series to be directed by Diji Aderogba and produced by Kayode Kasum's Film Trybe.

Confirming the new series, Aderogba tweeted: "GOD DID IT! It’s happening!!! Finally, I’m directing a WEB SERIES & I’m super happy with the people I’m making this with (FilmTrybe) - @kaykaas has been a huge influence in my film making career and this time, we go again! @RicHassani Shall we?!!! #WAWGM?"