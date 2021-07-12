RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ric Hassani to reportedly produce, star in new web series

The untitled web series will be directed by Diji Aderogba.

Star singer, Ric Hassani is returning to the screens and not in a music video as fans will expect but in a brand new web series.

According to reports, the Gentleman singer is set to produce and star in a web series to be directed by Diji Aderogba and produced by Kayode Kasum's Film Trybe.

Confirming the new series, Aderogba tweeted: "GOD DID IT! It’s happening!!! Finally, I’m directing a WEB SERIES & I’m super happy with the people I’m making this with (FilmTrybe) - @kaykaas has been a huge influence in my film making career and this time, we go again! @RicHassani Shall we?!!! #WAWGM?"

Details of the web series including its title and plot are currently under wraps to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

