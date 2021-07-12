Ric Hassani to reportedly produce, star in new web series

Star singer, Ric Hassani is returning to the screens and not in a music video as fans will expect but in a brand new web series.
The untitled web series will be directed by Diji Aderogba.
According to reports, the Gentleman singer is set to produce and star in a web series to be directed by Diji Aderogba and produced by Kayode Kasum's Film Trybe.
Confirming the new series, Aderogba tweeted: "GOD DID IT! It’s happening!!! Finally, I’m directing a WEB SERIES & I’m super happy with the people I’m making this with (FilmTrybe) - @kaykaas has been a huge influence in my film making career and this time, we go again! @RicHassani Shall we?!!! #WAWGM?"
Details of the web series including its title and plot are currently under wraps to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
