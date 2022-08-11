Remembering Half of a Yellow Sun: An Ode to Biyi Bandele

Many have since taken to their social media platforms to commiserate with the family and express their deep sense of loss. But, the fact remains that Biyi lives on in our hearts and more importantly in his works which we believe he shed parts of him in them.

The creative and his works are like two peas in a pod; They are a reflection of one another, so, they never truly die, they live on in their works.

Here is one of Biyi Bandele's most prominent works that you should see:

Year: 2013

Genre: Drama

Title: Half of a Yellow Sun

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Half of a Yellow Sun is a 2013 drama made from a novel of the same name by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The film, directed by Biyi Bandele is a historical fiction that follows two sisters who are caught up in the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War.

Wars can have ripple effects, and this film does a great job of showing how wars can affect even the most seemingly insignificant persons. Half of a Yellow Sun captures the hope and anticipation of the creation of a new state, and also emphasizes the destruction that comes with war.

The cinematic elements of the film are superb, the production design, the color grading, etc.

The cinematic contrast is also commendable, from the lavish Independence Day parties, followed by scenes of fight, war and captivity.

The cast of the film are very beautiful to watch. They present stellar performances aided by a masterpiece cinematic impression that helps the audience connect with the characters.

The movie – up until recently when the filmmaker directed Wole Soyinka's Death and the King's Horseman– was the filmmaker's greatest. Despite its flaws, it stands out in the pool of Nigerian drama.

Half of a Yellow Sun received mixed reception from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a 51% aggregate based on 53 reviews, with a 6 out of 10 average score on IMDb.

Leslie Felperin of The Hollywood Reporter writes that it "is the kind of ambitious literary adaptation that wants it in all kinds of ways, not all of them compatible" and that "the script is studded with great leaden lumps of expository dialogue.”

Chimamanda Adichie said she was happy about the final product of the film as she thought it was beautiful and very well done. She also said the acting was very good and she loved the fact that it was filmed in Nigeria, which was her only requirement.

Other screen works by the filmmaker includes:

Fifty, Shuga, Blood Sisters and most recently, Death and the King's Horseman.

It can be agreed that the last work of the filmmaker leaves an ominous tune. Death may really be closely affiliated — to the king's Horseman