Regina Daniels' continuous rise in the Nollywood has gotten another boost as she joins the cast for the sequel of the blockbuster 'Merry Men.'

The beautiful actress revealed that she would be part of the cast of the sequel of 'Merry Men' via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 2, 2019. She went on to share photos of scenes from the movie.

"I don’t follow rules, I make them and when necessary, I break them......#merrymen @aycomedian. Meet Kenya in Merry Men 2," she wrote.

Other new faces that will be in the sequel include Williams Uchemba, who like Regina Daniels started off his career as a child star.

The movie is yet to be released but we are sure it is going to be another big project from Ayo Makun.