Regina Askia has officially ended her 20-year acting hiatus and for most, this is the best news to kickstart the year.

The Nollywood veteran has been keeping fans updated with exciting BTS videos and photos of the recently concluded filming of a Nollywood film titled 'Web'.

Directed by Oluwole Ogundare and shot in Atlanta Georgia, the forthcoming movie stars the actress as a nurse named Olivia. She stars alongside Ramsey Nouah, Seun Sean Jimoh, Nkechi Blessing and 'Black Panther' star Atandwa Kani.

Describing one of the steaming scenes on the set, Askia shared: "Let me spill the tea on a sex scene I had to play in a recent movie WEB, I’m talking about “surf board abs” and “womb shifting tings”. So there I ( my character) was with my toy boy who first dropped his towel to show what he had come to work with. The nurse in me took a good look but I had to tuck the nurse in and let the actress me react romantically to what I saw.

Regina Askia and Seun Sean Jimoh on the set of 'Web' [Instagram/@siderzentertainment]

Camera was still rolling when my toy boy with the sexy bedroom eyes crawled like a big cat to prey, landing with some serious humping.

I hid my face, turned to the side, squirmed, CUT!! Director shouted . Aunty! It has to be convincing. It shows you are trying to get away! In my mind - haba, is this boy trying to shift my womb from the outside, wahala wa o!"

Askia made a remarkable impression in the industry decades ago with features including 'Most Wanted', 'Full Moon', 'Queen of the Night' among others.