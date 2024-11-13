'Queen Lateefah' grosses ₦333.7 million, enters Nollywood’s top box office rankings

Joining the ranks of blockbusters like Ajosepo, (₦257.2 million), and Ajakaju, (₦252.8 million), Queen Lateefah is now the seventh highest-grossing Nollywood movie to date and bears the honour of being the top-earning release outside of the usual booming December period. The film has officially established itself as a high performer within Nollywood’s non-December releases.

Queen Lateefah has witnessed significant milestones on its journey to its current box office standing. In its opening weekend, the film made an impressive start with ₦57 million and within three weeks of its premiere, it crossed the N200 million mark. By mid-October, box office receipts summed ₦216 million.

