'Queen Lateefah' grosses ₦333.7 million, enters Nollywood’s top box office rankings

Joining the ranks of blockbusters like Ajosepo, (₦257.2 million), and Ajakaju, (₦252.8 million), Queen Lateefah is now the seventh highest-grossing Nollywood movie to date and bears the honour of being the top-earning release outside of the usual booming December period. The film has officially established itself as a high performer within Nollywood’s non-December releases.
Queen Lateefah has witnessed significant milestones on its journey to its current box office standing. In its opening weekend, the film made an impressive start with ₦57 million and within three weeks of its premiere, it crossed the N200 million mark. By mid-October, box office receipts summed ₦216 million.
Distributed by Cinemax, and directed by Adeoluwa Owu, Queen Lateefah follows the life of Lateefah Adeleke, a 30-year-old businesswoman who claims to have travelled the world, and belongs to a high society status. Her encounter with Jide Rhodes, a 35-year-old businessman reveals all her hidden secrets. Sadly, Lateefah is not who she claims she is as she was raised in abject poverty and is the only child of an illiterate mother. The cast includes Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Enioluwa, and Gbugbemi Ejeye.