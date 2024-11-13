Hollywood veteran actor, Denzel Washington to star in ‘Black Panther 3’

Hollywood actor, Denzel Washington has revealed that he will be featuring in the third instalment of Marvel’s 'Black Panther' before his retirement.

The veteran actor, who plays a crucial character in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, recently made this revelation in an interview on the ‘Today Show Australia.’

“I am only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make. Probably not that many,” he said.

Sharing the roles he has lined up before a possible retirement, Denzel revealed this:

“I'm playing Othello at 22, now I am playing Othello at 70. After that, I am playing Hannibal. After that, I have been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. Ryan Coogle is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. Then I'll do Othello and after that, I am going to do King Lear. After that, I am going to retire,” he added.

