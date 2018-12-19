For 2018, the Nigerian television audience were treated to some impressive storytelling.

To keep readers up-to-date, Pulse has put together the best five TV and web series of the year, 2018.

This list focuses on the well-written, superbly acted, and beautifully shot and directed TV and web shows.

5. Awon Aladun De

'Awon Aladun De' is a family oriented sitcom rendered in Yoruba language.

The hilarious and educative sitcom is one of the commendable productions from one of Nigeria’s leading production outfit, Rare Edge.

The sitcom has a breed of new faces on TV but has a storyline that keeps viewers glued to their seats for the duration of 30mins.

4. Jenifa’s Diary

'Jenifa's Diary' is one of the leading series on Nigerian television presently.

In 30 mins, the sitcom tells the daily activities of a school dropout, Jenifa, who struggles with life's injustice to be a better person at all times.

The hilarious sitcom is produced by Funke Akindele's SceneOne Production and airs on AIT and Africa Magic Family.

In its 14th season, Funke Akindele-Bello’s ‘jenifa’s Diary’ continues to amass fans across the world with its hilarious script, interesting cast and seamless editing.

3. Skinny Girl in transit

Folu Ogunkeye and Abimbola Craig produced web series, Skinny Girl in transit is one of the five picks for 2018.

While many believe there are numerous reasons to love the web series, the female lead character, Tiwalade has become one of the reasons Nigerians are watching the series that is currently in its fifth season.

The comedy web series focuses on the life of Tiwa, a 20-something single female radio host looking for love.

Now in its fifth season, Tiwa’s love life has taken a new dimension as she is now engaged to Mide.

The web series is one of the reasons the audience have continued to visit Ndani TV in 2018.

2. Battleground

An entertaining reflection of our society, "Battleground" is a family drama that explores relationships, betrayal, infidelity, politics and romance.

It tells the story of a wealthy man who cheats on his wife, secretly marries his side chick, has kids with both women, and following a set of events, sees his two worlds suddenly collide.

Basically the ingenuity of a team of young talents, the series boasts several first-time talented actors, including Nonso Bassey (Dr Emeka), Chike (Mayowa) and Ron Mgbatogu (The General), and is guaranteed to create household names.

A consistently poignant and logical show, "Battleground" is a win for 2018 TV.

1. Hustle

Hustle is one of the most watched popular comedy TV series in 2018.

Returning to the screens for a third season in October 2018, Hustle narrates the tale of Dayo, a gullible Lagos hustler who continues to see the best in people, hopeful that his dreams of making it big in Lagos will come true.

Not also left out of the plot are the antics of Dayo’s best friend, Acid and their hilarious neighbors as they continue to plot and discover new ways of becoming rich in Lagos.

The show continues in its stride to become a favourite for comedy lovers with more interesting hustle adventures in the city of Lagos.

The show boasts of hilariou and convincing acting from Seun Ajayi, Maurice Sam, Elvis Poko, Deborah Anugwa, John Joshua and Tobi Bakre, who just joined the show.