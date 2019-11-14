Prolific Nollywood stars like Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola among others, are set to feature in Ada The Country, a musical from the stable of Doyenne Circle which is set to hit the stage on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the MUSON Centre in Lagos.

Produced and directed by the multi-award-winning producer cum actor, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Ada the Country is a story of survival of a young woman who lost everything there could be in a single event of fire outbreak but her will to overcome.

Ada the Country is a story of women coming through for their like, where the survival of an unfortunate woman drew the sympathy and support of other women, who rallied around her through the thick and thin in her life journey.

“Ada the Country is more than just a survival story of a woman but that of a situation where the institutions failed, but the womenfolk rose up, took ownership and did the work to build the world they desired,” Akindoju said in a statement sent to Pulse.

“It is a story that celebrates the magic women can make when they come together, and the audience will identify with it as it is an everyday story told excitingly by a renowned playwright, Titilope Sonuga and performed by an experienced cast of actors.”

Sonuga is an award-winning writer, poet and performer whose work has graced stages and pages across the globe. She is a leading voice in local and international artistic communities, who has travelled extensively as a poet and facilitated hundreds of creative writing workshops around the world.

Henshaw will be playing the lead role of Ada, who was dragged out of an inferno against her will, as she wasn’t ready to escape the snares of the fire until she rescues her only daughter, a nine-month-old baby. Losing all she had – her only child, her home and her means of livelihood, Ada began life anew, refusing to be daunted by that fire incident, or other life issues that were to come her way. Henshaw will be expected to prove her mettle as she drags the audience along her travails of life.”

Akindoju added that Ozokwor will be playing an entirely different role from what Nigerians know of her.

The cast also includes Akindoju, Ade Laoye, Oludara Egerton-Shyngle and Oluchi Odii. Debbie Ohiri is the music director of the stage play.