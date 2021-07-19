Prince Harry set to release tell-all memoir based on life in royal family

According to The Mirror UK, the Prince recently inked a publishing deal with Penguin Random House for a 2022 release.

The report further reveals that the book has been in the works for a year now with the publishing company describing it as an "intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time".

While confirming that proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, Harry said: "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."