R&B singer Praiz has debuted a short film following the debut of his anticipated fourth studio album ‘Reckless’.
Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael
The short film follows the release of his fourth studio movie album.
The short film directed by renowned filmmaker Ifan Michael with screenplay by Cheta Chukwu, features BBNaija reality TV star Liquorose. The celebrity dancer stars as a femme fatale who holds the heart of the singer. Costume and production design are credited to Michael.
’Reckless’ short film debuts ahead of the release of the official music video of the same title.
Watch the video:
