‘Power’ actor, Rotimi Akinosho will make an appearance in the highly-anticipated sequel to Eddie Murphy’s blockbuster, ‘Coming 2 America’.

It was revealed that the R&B singer joined the list of the new casts of the sequel early in August 2019.

While Rotimi’s role is yet to be revealed, the actor has been confirmed to feature in the film alongside Wesley Snipes and another musician, Rick Ross.

Andre Coleman played by Rotimi Akinosho is one of the major and regular character on hit series, 'Power'. [Instagram/Rotimi]

Rotimi and Rick Ross join some of the original cast members including star Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem) and Arsenio Hall (Semmi), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Paul Bates (Oha), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Shari Headley (Lisa McDowell), Louie Anderson (Maurice), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Imani Izzi).

Other new casts include Teyana Taylor, Michael Blackson, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Luenell and comic act, Tracy Morgan.

Rotimi, who plays the role of Andre Coleman in hit Starz drama, ‘Power’, is believed to have been responsible for Ghost’s death in the drama that made him prominent in the minds of fans across the world.

The 30-year-old actor and singer has featured in films that include, ‘Divergent’, ‘Deuces’, ‘Black Nativity’, and ‘Imperial Dreams’. He was recently in Nigeria to reunite with his roots.