Playing the lead role in Ayinla was a dream come true - Adedimeji Lateef

`" So, when the lead role came, I thought it was a dream. I did not believe it until I heard ‘action’ on the first day on set. It was challenging because I had not been a fan of apala music and I never listened to it."

On character development, Lateef also shared on Twitter that he heavily researched on the deceased music star and learnt to sing some of his hit tracks.

"When I got the script, I started listening to apala songs. I had to do a lot of research because there wasn’t much documentation or video recording of any kind on Ayinla Omowura. All the characterisation I did was built based on my own research and everything I had heard and read about him. It was quite a stretch for me. The musical part was also tasking because I had to learn his songs. It was tough but at the end, I am glad it came out well."