The actor recently shared on Twitter how challenging the role was. "Like I said last year, it was a very tough and challenging experience. It was the least of what I was expecting at this stage of my career. I had always prayed to work with Tunde Kelani; even if it was to play a cameo role in any of his movies," Lateef shared.
Playing the lead role in Ayinla was a dream come true - Adedimeji Lateef
'Ayinla' star actor Adedimeji Lateef is opening up about playing the Apala legend in Tunde Kelani's 2021 film.
`" So, when the lead role came, I thought it was a dream. I did not believe it until I heard ‘action’ on the first day on set. It was challenging because I had not been a fan of apala music and I never listened to it."
On character development, Lateef also shared on Twitter that he heavily researched on the deceased music star and learnt to sing some of his hit tracks.
"When I got the script, I started listening to apala songs. I had to do a lot of research because there wasn’t much documentation or video recording of any kind on Ayinla Omowura. All the characterisation I did was built based on my own research and everything I had heard and read about him. It was quite a stretch for me. The musical part was also tasking because I had to learn his songs. It was tough but at the end, I am glad it came out well."
Directed by Tunde Kelani and produced by Jade Osiberu, 'Ayinla' follows the months leading to the tragic death of Apala legend, Ayinla Omowura. The film launched on Netflix on May 20 and has since maintained top ten spot.
