'Phoenix Fury' bags Best Film award at the 13th edition of AFRIFF

Directed by Ifeoma Nkiruka Chukwuogo, Phoenix Fury showcases a filmmaker's ability to seamlessly blend past and present elements together serving us a fine collage of storytelling. The film follows Ifeatu from her birth through a series of largely unfortunate events that lead her to seek revenge against a man who wrecked her life; Yali. Divided into four chapters, we are taken on a journey with two main characters for each period. Through seamless transitions, the film effortlessly moves between two worlds—one rooted in the struggles of the past and the other in the complexities of the present.