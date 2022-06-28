RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Philomena' by Bimbo Manuel is back! Hits Abuja July 22-24 with Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Monalisa Chinda, and others

Massively successful stage play 'Philomena' by Bimbo Manuel is back! Hits Abuja July 22-24 with star-studded acts Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Monalisa Chinda, and others.

After a successful showing of the sensational stageplay ‘Philomena; Interview With A Prostitute’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, veteran writer and Director, Bimbo Manuel links up once again with Actress, Talk show host and Producer, Monalisa Chinda, alongside her team at Kike Productions, to bring the magic of the inimitable star-studded stage play to Abuja.

Replete with prolific performers including Monalisa Chinda, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester Oshioraeme, Tammy Abusi among others, produced by one of the finest crops of industry veterans — Monalisa Chinda, Zack Iniyedo, Bimbo Manuel and Rekiya Ibrahim Attah, in a story that deftly tells an incredible story about deep experiences of three characters — a failed journalist, a retired prostitute and a frustrated teacher, who share their own stories of the Nigerian social, economic and cultural factors that have stagnated their lives. With humour, satire and anecdotes — 'Philomena', the play, was inspired by an actual interview with a stripper and is a story that was demanded to be told.

According to the Executive Producer, Monalisa Chinda: After a groundbreaking show in Port Harcourt, we were excited and awed by the flood of requests and popular demand to bring Philomena to Abuja. One of the best and most profound things I experienced whilst reading about Philomena- an interview with the Prostitute is the wit, the satire, the lessons, the spontaneity and the serendipity behind The characters- Philomena, Area and Wesley. The intrigues that surround this multidimensional drama, culminate ultimately in that epic and final decision that frees Philomena from her inner battles. This resonates so well with my mission of the ARISE MONALISA FOUNDATION. That provides support and life opportunities for the girl child, women and youth’.

According to Bimbo Manuel, “Philomena: Interview With A Prostitute cannot be contained in just a book anymore now. Like a little acorn, 'Philomena' the intensive little play, has grown into a massive star-studded theatre phenomenon. "Philomena live in Abuja" is written and directed by the erudite Bimbo Manuel, produced by Monalisa Chinda, Bimbo Manuel and Rekiya Attah, Executive Produced by Monalisa Chinda and Bimbo Manuel and supported by AMSTEL MALTA.

The performances for Philomena Live in Abuja kick off from July 22, 2022, through to July 24, 2022, with an exclusive variety show on the latter date at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja, all in a Red Carpet ambience and fine music. Tickets are available online: www.ariiyatickets.com. For bookings and enquiries, please contact 07060481328.

Philomena live in Abuja is proudly brought to you by Amstel Malta and Total Events Solution.

Welcome to “PHILOMENA LIVE” in Abuja!

