Peaky Blinders returns for sixth and final season

“I think I may have written your final act,” Thomas Shelby says to Alfie Solomons in the first look of season 6.

The Shelby clan return to our screens again with new chaos to dissolve and another nemesis to defeat. Before the covid-19 pandemic, there were original plans for a sixth and seventh season until it was altered. The showrunners decided to wrap the globally acclaimed series with a final season followed by a feature film. As a result, the BBC crime drama series concluded its fifth season in 2019, which left fans with a huge cliffhanger regarding the future of the Mafia family.

Created by Steven Knight [who is also recognized for writing the script for Apple Tv’s ‘See’ starring Jason Momoa and this year’s Emmy runner, Spencer] ‘Peaky blinders’ centres on the rise and fall of the true-life family of Irish immigrants in Birmingham, England, in the early 1900s. The Shelby’s rose to power from the humble streets of Birmingham, managing race tracks gambling, to becoming one of the most revered crime gang in the entire UK.

Thomas, the second oldest son, leads the family through its crime-filled course; as he ascends all the way to the level of a member of parliament through season 4 and season 5. At the same time, the rest of the family have had their fair share of victory, power, love and loss throughout the plot.

Thomas, the death of his wife, and younger brother John. Author, the eldest Shelby, has dealt with the separation from his lover and struggle with mental health. Aida, the spirited sister isn't left out, just as the family matriarch ‘Polly’ played by (Helen McCrory) who sadly passed away due to cancer early this year.

Despite the losses that came with the victories over the villains in past seasons, the family makes it a point to stand their ground regardless of how tense the plot becomes. Recall that in season 5, Thomas failed to assassinate the newly introduced fascist villain Oswald Mosley, played by Sam Claflin. Oswald Mosley appears to be an immovable obstacle for Thomas’s grand scheme, but as we know, the Shelbys are intimidated by nothing and no one.

Previous directors Otto Bathurst, Tom Harper, Colm McCarthy and more are also named to be involved in producing the sixth season and feature film, whose release date is undisclosed.

Watch the first look here. By order of the Peaky Blinders.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

