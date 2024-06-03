ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Kome Nathaniel

Patience Ozokwor rejected being called Liz Benson of Enugu.

Patience Ozokwor explains why she declined the title 'Liz Benson of Enugu,' early on in her acting career [Instagram/patienceozokwo]
Patience Ozokwor explains why she declined the title 'Liz Benson of Enugu,' early on in her acting career [Instagram/patienceozokwo]

Recommended articles

Ozokwor’s journey began in Enugu state, Nigeria, where her talent blossomed, and as recognition grew, some began to compare her to the established actress Liz Benson-Emeya, who is popularly known for the Nollywood films, Karishika, Diamond Ring, and Glamour Girls.

Ozokwor said, “I don’t know how it started, but all I knew was that when I started and people started recognising this woman from Enugu. So there was a time I came to Lagos for a shoot and I came to where we normally gather in Lagos and they started saying, ‘Hey, that's the Enugu woman, the Liz Benson of Enugu.’ So they came and said, ‘Ha, you are Liz Benson of Enugu.’”

She politely refused to be called that, putting a firm shutdown to the comparison. “No, with all due respect, Liz Benson, I don’t want to be like her. I want to be myself. I am Patience Ozokwor of Enugu,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision proved wise. Today, the Nollywood actress, Ozokwor is a household name in Nigeria. She has been featured in multiple Nollywood films, such as Ukwa, Billionaires Club, Blood Sister, Private Sin, Wedding Party 2, Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke, and Battle on Buka Street.

There’s no doubt that she carved her path, becoming the one and only “Patience Ozokwor of Enugu.

See the interview below:

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Tems premieres new single as she shines in Tiny Desk performance

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Patience Ozokwor explains why she rejected the tag 'Liz Benson of Enugu'

Ayra Starr sets multiple records with her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Ayra Starr sets multiple records with her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Director Daniel Oriahi opens up on making a big-budget Nollywood film 'The Weekend'

Director Daniel Oriahi opens up on making a big-budget Nollywood film 'The Weekend'

D'banj likes how society's perception of having children out of wedlock has changed

D'banj likes how society's perception of having children out of wedlock has changed

I'm too transitional for it – Jim Iyke says he can't be friends with emotional people

I'm too transitional for it – Jim Iyke says he can't be friends with emotional people

Don Jazzy's father comments on Wizkid calling his son an influencer

Don Jazzy's father comments on Wizkid calling his son an influencer

'I don't believe love is blind' — Tems has never been in love before

'I don't believe love is blind' — Tems has never been in love before

Sensationally humorous satire, 'What Men Want' would light up Eid Adha holiday

Sensationally humorous satire, 'What Men Want' would light up Eid Adha holiday

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

Nollywood films and series making their debut this June

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling