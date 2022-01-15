Paramount Pictures will produce Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children Of Blood And Bone'

Tomi Adeyemi will oversee, write the script and serve as executive producer. Paramount Pictures is producing this big-screen live-action with Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Entertainment, Karen Rosenfelt of Sunswept Entertainment and Wyck Godfrey.

"Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone has not only become a phenomenon in the YA world, it has transformed every expectation of what world-building fantasy can be," said Co-President of Paramount Pictures Motion Group Daria Cercek. "It's with enormous pride that our studio — along with Tomi and our partners Wyck, Marty and Karen — set out to bring this franchise to life on the big screen. With its thought-provoking and timely themes, we know that this story will resonate with a global audience."

Pulse Nigeria

Children of Blood and Bone and its sequel Children of Virtue and Vengeance are published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, a Macmillan imprint, and sources say the third and final book in the trilogy will be published in 2023.

"Paramount's passion and enthusiasm to bring this story to life has been incredible," The author said. "We are all so excited for this new chapter and are already hard at work."