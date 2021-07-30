A brand new teaser for the anticipated second season of 'Papa Benji' is here and as expected, it is hilarious!
Watch Basketmouth, Buchi, Brain Jotter in new 'Papa Benji' season 2 teaser
The new season is set to premiere July 31, 2021.
Starring comedians Buchi, Maleke, Brain Jotter, Forever and Kite Ika, the 2-minute teaser promises wildly comical characters. The new teaser debuts ahead of the series release confirmed for Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Produced by The Zing Network, the new season will continue the adventures of Papa Benji's peppersoup joint.
Comedians Bethel 'Senator' Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia and Basketmouth will reprise their roles in the second season. A first-look teaser first debut a few weeks ago reintroducing a majority of the series' cast.
