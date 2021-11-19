RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Oxlade to make acting debut in short film 'Without You'

The Afolabi Olalekan directed film will premiere on November 21, 2021.

Nigerian music sensation, Oxlade is officially set to take a huge leap into Nigeria's film industry with a debut acting role.

The 23-year-old music star recently landed a lead role in 'Without You', a soon to be released short film directed by Afolabi Olalekan.

Produced by Adeola Omooba, the short film centres on an unusual love story. It questions how far we are willing to go for love.

The 1121 company and Abazee productions collaboration will see Oxlade star alongside 'Riona' star Chioma Okafor, Nzube Ezikeoha, and Isaac Egberamen. It launches on YouTube on November 21, 2021.

Real name Olaitan Ikuforiji, Oxlade is undoubtedly one of the hottest talents rocking the airwaves. Though it is unclear if the music star will explore more acting in future, his new move ranks alongside music stars like Banky W and Falz among others, who have made successful careers in both industries.

