Oxlade to make acting debut in short film 'Without You'

The 23-year-old music star recently landed a lead role in 'Without You', a soon to be released short film directed by Afolabi Olalekan.

Pulse Nigeria

Produced by Adeola Omooba, the short film centres on an unusual love story. It questions how far we are willing to go for love.

The 1121 company and Abazee productions collaboration will see Oxlade star alongside 'Riona' star Chioma Okafor, Nzube Ezikeoha, and Isaac Egberamen. It launches on YouTube on November 21, 2021.