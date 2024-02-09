Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026

The Achievement in Casting Oscar will be the newest category added to the awards since the introduction of Best Animated Feature Film in 2001. The Casting Directors Branch of the Academy was created in July 2013 and currently includes nearly 160 members.

The CEO and Academy president, Janet Yang in a Press release shared that the inclusion came as a means to acknowledge that vital part of filmmaking. She stated that "Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate."

The rules for eligibility and voting for the new category will be announced in April 2025. The future announcements will also reveal whether or not the Nigerian film industry will be included in the new category.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Nigerian-British photographer, Misan Harriman's short film, The After, starring David Oyelowo has been nominated in the Best Live-Action Short Film category at the 2024 Academy Awards.