ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026

Faith Oloruntoyin

"As the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate," CEO and Academy president, Janet Yang said.

Oscars announces a new category, which will be implemented in 2026
Oscars announces a new category, which will be implemented in 2026

Recommended articles

The Achievement in Casting Oscar will be the newest category added to the awards since the introduction of Best Animated Feature Film in 2001. The Casting Directors Branch of the Academy was created in July 2013 and currently includes nearly 160 members.

The CEO and Academy president, Janet Yang in a Press release shared that the inclusion came as a means to acknowledge that vital part of filmmaking. She stated that "Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate."

The rules for eligibility and voting for the new category will be announced in April 2025. The future announcements will also reveal whether or not the Nigerian film industry will be included in the new category.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Nigerian-British photographer, Misan Harriman's short film, The After, starring David Oyelowo has been nominated in the Best Live-Action Short Film category at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The short film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, competes with Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron), Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk), Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane), The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales) for the award.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Mo’Nique reignites feud with Oprah Winfrey in new podcast interview

Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Timaya says the Headies is worse than the Grammys

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Akbar Hussain's crime novel 'Truth is a Flightless Bird' lands movie deal

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Society has created a bunch of entitled men - Jimmy Odukoya

Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026

Oscars introduces award for casting to take effect in 2026

3 Nigerian books successfully adapted into films available on Netflix

3 Nigerian books successfully adapted into films available on Netflix

I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

I'm definitely a lover boy - singer Shallipopi confesses

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

Kemi Adetiba announces new film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love'

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love', partners FilmOne Studios, other