Oscars directs Nigerian Selection Committee to revote amid crisis

The committee has been rocked by controversies following last month 'nil film submission' announcement.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reportedly weighed in on the ongoing NOSC crisis with the offer to reconvene for a revote.

According to committee member Shaibu Husseini, the Academy had granted NOSC an "extension for a final determination" by the members.

"I have just been informed that the International Feature Film Executive Committee of @TheAcademy has intervened in the issue regarding the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC). I note that an extension has been granted for a final determination by the @officialnosc," Husseini tweeted.

"I also note the IFF Committee's directive that 'the ENTIRE approved NOSC will be required to ALL reconvene and make a final determination'. Though I resigned my membership of the NOSC because I felt, among other reasons, that we did not reach a CONSENSUS on the 'nill submission'."

In recent weeks, the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has been rocked by internal crisis over its September announcement that no film qualified for the 2023 Oscars International Feature Film category submission.

Following the announcement, committee members Mildred Okwo and Husseini confirmed their resignation amid reports of alleged misconduct by chairperson Chineze Anyaene. The filmmaker and committee publicist are, however, yet to react publicly to the claims despite multiple attempts by Pulse to get statements.

Recall that in a statement released by NOSC, the committee voted for three films including EbonyLife studios' Elesin Oba, Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo and top-grossing Femi Adebayo produced King of Thieves. While eight members voted for 'nil submission', five reportedly voted for Elesin Oba with the remaining films splitting the votes 1-1.

