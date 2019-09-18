The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) has called on Nigerian filmmakers to submit entries for the Best International Feature Film' category of the 2020 edition of the Oscars.

In a recent statement from the committee, a Nigerian filmmaker and film get a chance to win the highly coveted Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences award in 2020.

The NOSC further said that the competition which invites films of any genre is open to Nigerian filmmakers living in Nigeria or the Diaspora.

According to the Committee, each entry must be a film which is 40 minutes long and produced outside the USA.

Members of the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee include the chairman, Chineze Anyaene, Mildred Okwo, Charles Novia and Shuaibu Husseni.

According to Chairman of the Committee, Chineze Anyaene, for a film to be eligible, it must have, among other criteria, been released in Nigeria between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019, and must have been exhibited in a commercial cinema theatre for at least seven days.

She added that criteria for selection include originality of the story, good directing, acting, cinematography, and sound, while the recording of the original dialogue track as well as the completed picture must be predominantly in a language or languages other than English.

Entries received will be scrutinized under the eligibility rules and the nominated film will represent Nigeria at the Academy Award 2020.

The NOSC urged Nollywood filmmakers to submit their films latest September 20, 2019.

The Committee also apologises for the late announcement which they said was due to delay in approval for the reconstituted 12-man committee by the Academy.