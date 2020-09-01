Play Network has debuted an all new poster for the upcoming remake of Amaka Igwe's 1994 crime thriller, 'Rattle Snake'.

The film production company unveiled the first look at 'Rattle Snake The Ahanna Story' via an Instagram post shared on September, 1, 2020.

The first poster confirms star actress, Osas Ighodaro will play a lead role in the anticipated remake. Recall the film star hinted on joining the production as a cast member. She teased fans with a 'Rattle Snake' poster back in May 2020.

While other cast members are yet to be unveiled, pre-production has reportedly kicked off with more updates billed to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The 1994 three-part hit movie, reportedly based on a true life story, follows the tale of Ahanna, a young man who gets lured into a life of crime after the death of his father. It was Nollywood's first attempt at exploring the Action film genre.