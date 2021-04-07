Osas Ighodaro has announced her return to the film industry after taking a short break which began in 2020.

The actress went on a nearly four-month hiatus from filmmaking following the sad demise of her mother who passed on in November 2020.

Confirming her return, Ighodaro wrote on Instagram: "I’ve missed you all too. I am my Mothers Legacy and it’s time to get back to making her proud - so help me God🙏🏾 It’s been a very trying few months but I’m grateful for all the love and prayers and support you all have shown me."

Alongside her announcement, Ighodaro also shared stunning new photos shot by celebrity photographer Aham Ibeleme.

Prior to the latest announcement, the star actress was spotted on the set of the Toyin Abraham produced 'Ghost and the Tout Too' directed by Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde.

Ighodaro last featured in Play Network studios' 'Rattlesnake' reboot directed by Ramsey Nouah.