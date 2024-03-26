Onyeka Onwenu is working on a film to chronicle her music journey

Onwenu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos. With a career that stretches back to the 1970s, the "elegant stallion" expressed her eagerness to share her firsthand account of the evolution of Nigerian music.

Onwenu said, "I am currently working on a film that will chronicle my experiences in the music industry from the 70s to the present day. Having been a part of this narrative for decades, I have a wealth of stories to share."

In addition to the film project, Onwenu discussed her efforts to release her classic songs through collaboration with emerging artistes, promising fans a compilation of rebranded tracks later in the year.

"I am rebranding my old songs and collaborating with new talents. My aim is to offer listeners a fresh perspective on timeless classics," she explained.

Onwenu's creative pursuits extend beyond the realm of music, as she recently released a single, titled Abu Otito (Songs of Praise) and dedicated proceeds from its streaming to support widows through the Rose of Sharon Foundation.

"I am passionate about using music to address social issues. From supporting widows to promoting education among rural children, I strive to make a positive impact through my art."

Reflecting on her philanthropic endeavours, Onwenu shared her commitment to providing educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Abia and disclosed the plan to expand her initiatives to Imo.

"We not only pay school fees directly to schools but also offer civic education to instill a sense of cultural identity. These efforts represent my dedication to empowering future generations," the musician noted.

Offering advice to fellow artistes amidst economic challenges, Onwenu emphasised the importance of resilience and self-initiative.

"Hang in there and create opportunities for yourselves," she urged, highlighting the need for proactive approaches in navigating the ever-evolving music industry landscape.

Onwenu's multifaceted contributions to music and society underscore her enduring legacy as a trailblazing artiste and philanthropist, inspiring generations to come.

Onwenu has used her music and its timeless messages to promote Nigeria's culture. Her music duet with King Sunny Ade, titled Wait for Me, has remained evergreen. It is remembered always as a song with deep lyrical message which was put together to help the government of that era fight seriously against the outburst of population explosion while also regulating it with the different family planning programmes put together by the government.

Her song, African Woman, helped greatly in projecting the innate exquisiteness of the African woman giving them a sense of pride and belonging amidst poverty, widowhood, rape, lack of care, hatred, humiliation, abandonment, among others.

Her evergreen classic, Sodom and Gomorrah, is a biblical narrative of the popular story of the city of Sodom and Gomorrah, a city destroyed by God due to their heedlessness and high level of immorality.