Nollywood star actresses Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde have been listed on the latest edition of Forbes Africa's 100 most influential innovators, inventors and icons issue.

The legendary stars join trailblazing African entertainers including Trevor Noah, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'O on the list which celebrates "influential role models that have spelt Africa’s growth over the last decade."

On the list, Genevieve Nnaji is recognized for her history making directorial debut 'Lionheart' which became the first Netflix Original from Nigeria and the country's first-ever Oscar submission.

Quoting a Pulse article, Forbes Africa recalled Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's 2020 feature in the Charles Okpaleke executive produced 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' remake. The list also described the actress as one of the biggest actors to come out of Africa with over 200 films to her credit.

The list also highlighted Funke Akindele's over 20-year influence in the Nollywood industry from her early days in the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) sitcom 'I Need To Know'.

Akindele's box office shattering comedy 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' made history early this year when it grossed over N500 million and earned the spot of the highest grossing movie in Nigerian box office.