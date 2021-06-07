Here's the official trailer for 'Tenant of the House', a political drama directed by Kunle Afolayan
The political drama directed by Kunle Afolayan follows the story follows the story of a patriotic congressman.
The Tunde Babalola scripted story by Wale Okediran (who doubles as producer) follows a patriotic congressman who is bent on using his position in the House to settle the long-standing crisis between the Fulani Herdsmen and Hausa farmers by sponsoring a bill in the Green Chamber.
The film stars Yakubu Mohammed, Joselyn Dumas, Dele Adule, Saeed Funkymallam, Chris Iheuwa, Umar Gombe, Rashida Labbo, Abiola Ogunmowo and Deihler Musa.
'Tenant of the House' was shot by Kunle 'Nodash' Adejuyigbe with veteran production designer, Pat Nebo credited as Art director.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng