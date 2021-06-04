I love good stories - Gabriel Afolayan tells fan who tagged him 'underrated'
The AMAA award-winning actor rose to prominence after starring in the Wale Adenuga produced series 'Super Story'.
The multiple award-winning actor recently squared up to a fan who made a remark about his acting skill while describing him as "underrated".
Afolayan's response is timely as it finally silences the notion that his scarce appearance in movies translates to undervaluation.
In recent times, he has starred in Kunle Afolayan's Netflix original 'Citation', Akinyemi Sebastian Akinropo's 'Coming From Insanity' and Tade Ogidan's 'Gold Statue' which recently released on Netflix.
