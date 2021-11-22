RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Obi Emelonye's 'Black Mail' nominated for British Urban Film Festival

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The forthcoming film stars O.C. Ukeje in the lead role.

'Blackmail' poster unveils OC Ukeje [Instagram/obiemelonye]
'Blackmail' poster unveils OC Ukeje [Instagram/obiemelonye]

Obi Emelonye's new movie 'Black Mail' has snagged an award nomination at the 2021 British Urban Film Festival (BUFF).

Recommended articles

Announcing the nomination, Emelonye revealed on Instagram that the film will compete for the Best Feature Film category.

The festival will run from December 4-10, 2021 and awards will be given across the official selection including for best actor, best actress, best feature, best short and best documentary.

For the first time, £250 cash prizes will be awarded for the best documentary film, best feature film and best short film category.

The BUFF nomination joins the increasing list of international recognition that 'Black Mail' has garnered since its trailer release in August.

In September, it scooped the Best Trailer award at the 2021 Changing Face International festival.

Starring OC Ukeje in the lead role, 'Black Mail' follows Chinda (Ukeje), a renowned Lagos-based actor living in London, who must go to extreme lengths to stop a dark secret from ruining his life.

'Black Mail' was filmed in the United Kingdom in 2020 amid the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Emelonye, the crime thriller will explore themes of data protection and cyber security in an increasingly internet-reliant world.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi Emelonye's 'Black Mail' nominated for British Urban Film Festival

Obi Emelonye's 'Black Mail' nominated for British Urban Film Festival

BTS the biggest winners at the AMA awards

BTS the biggest winners at the AMA awards

Even with a star-studded cast, ‘red notice’ misses something

Even with a star-studded cast, ‘red notice’ misses something

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

Cussons Baby unveils Linda Ejiofor, Omawunmi Megbele, Kelechi Amadi as judges for Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Wizkid is named Artist of the Year and wins Song of the Year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA

Wizkid is named Artist of the Year and wins Song of the Year for 'Essence' at 2021 AFRIMA

Tope Oshin's 'In Line' movie scoops new award 4 years post release

Tope Oshin's 'In Line' movie scoops new award 4 years post release

2021 top 10 Nigerian new songs you need for your playlist

2021 top 10 Nigerian new songs you need for your playlist

We suspended 'Eternals' in Nigeria because 'gay kiss' violates our culture - NFVCB

We suspended 'Eternals' in Nigeria because 'gay kiss' violates our culture - NFVCB

Trending

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah (left), director of Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story starring Stan Nze (right), wants Nollywood directors to get the best out of their actors [Instagram/@stannze]

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Here is a first-look at AY's latest film 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]

Kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaborations in Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/kunleafo]