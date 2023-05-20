The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'I hate the word Nollywood' - Mo Abudu wants a different term

Samson Toromade

Abudu doesn't like that the history of the Nollywood term is tied to an era of 'a bad genre of filmmaking'.

Mo Abudu wants to take Nollywood to the world, but not with the term that she dislikes [Instagram/moabudu]
Mo Abudu wants to take Nollywood to the world, but not with the term that she dislikes [Instagram/moabudu]

Recommended articles

The EbonyLife TV boss has produced high-profile films like Fifty, The Wedding Party and Oloture but would rather prefer they're not termed as Nollywood films, due to her dislike of the history of the word.

The media mogul noted this in a Deadline interview alongside African-American Hollywood star, Idris Elba, with whom she recently signed a co-production partnership deal.

"Do you know the history behind the word? A Canadian journalist came to Nigeria and decided that he was going to give us the name Nollywood, and that was it. It's stuck since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hate the word Nollywood. The term Nollywood itself is a bad genre of filmmaking. We all know what Nollywood is supposed to represent — it's the VHS films that were made back in the day.

"So, to still be called Nollywood, for me, is a no. We need to use terms like African filmmakers or Nigerian filmmakers," she said.

Mo Abudu is set to make her directorial debut with the release of two films about mental health [Kelechi Amadi-Obi]
Mo Abudu is set to make her directorial debut with the release of two films about mental health [Kelechi Amadi-Obi] Pulse Nigeria

Abudu further told Deadline that her obsession with making the Nigerian film industry global is why EbonyLife TV is working with Elba's Green Door Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that it's important to work with someone who knows African filmmakers and is committed to exporting filmmaking from the continent to the international stage.

"I have an obsession with making a big blockbuster that the world is going to see, but putting things into context for Africa, we don't have the budget," she said.

The 58-year-old noted that the type of partnership she has with Elba will help improve the growth of Nollywood's local projects, incomes and revenues.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

'I hate the word Nollywood' - Mo Abudu wants a different term

'I hate the word Nollywood' - Mo Abudu wants a different term

Seun Kuti’s Spain concert in jeopardy after arrest

Seun Kuti’s Spain concert in jeopardy after arrest

Biodun Stephen's 'Sista' lands official release date on Prime Video

Biodun Stephen's 'Sista' lands official release date on Prime Video

Is 'Legend or No Legend' a determinant of Wande Coal's status in the Industry?

Is 'Legend or No Legend' a determinant of Wande Coal's status in the Industry?

Christian movie group unveils 'The Crosswood'

Christian movie group unveils 'The Crosswood'

Emerging female artists get the chance to shine in Afro Queens contest

Emerging female artists get the chance to shine in Afro Queens contest

Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA

Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA

International Afrobeats sensation Tobi Toks shares new single 'Missing You'

International Afrobeats sensation Tobi Toks shares new single 'Missing You'

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'State of Emergency' is one of Saint Obi's most popular films [YouTube/Nollywood RealnollyTV]

Saint Obi made my childhood unforgettable, this is not an obituary

Saint Obi was 57 years old when he passed [TwitterOdu]

Saint Obi's family reacts to Zik Zulu Okafor’s allegations

Saint Obi

5 films that made Saint Obi a Nollywood legend

Saint Obi died after a private battle with illness [Vanguard]

TAMPAN mourns Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, 2 others