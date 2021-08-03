Play Network studios' reboot of classic thriller 'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' is coming to Netflix. The streaming platform recently announced August 15, 2021 as its official premiere date.
'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' reboot gets Netflix release date
The Tosin Igho directed film will premiere months after its theatrical release in 2020.
Recommended articles
ALSO READ: I learnt how to speak Igbo in 3 months - Idia Aisien on acting debut in 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' [Pulse Interview]
Directed by Tosin Igho, the feature film starring Idia Aisien in the lead role, centers on Nneka's revenge mission targeted at her parents' murderers. It also stars Bovi Ugboma, Bimbo Ademoye, Zack Orji, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu and Ndidi Obi, the lead star from the original film.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng