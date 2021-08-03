RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' reboot gets Netflix release date

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Tosin Igho directed film will premiere months after its theatrical release in 2020.

Idia Aisien played lead in Play Network's 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' [Instagram/@idiaaisien]

Play Network studios' reboot of classic thriller 'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' is coming to Netflix. The streaming platform recently announced August 15, 2021 as its official premiere date.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

ALSO READ: I learnt how to speak Igbo in 3 months - Idia Aisien on acting debut in 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' [Pulse Interview]

Directed by Tosin Igho, the feature film starring Idia Aisien in the lead role, centers on Nneka's revenge mission targeted at her parents' murderers. It also stars Bovi Ugboma, Bimbo Ademoye, Zack Orji, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu and Ndidi Obi, the lead star from the original film.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fetty Wap cries over the loss of daughter in emotional video

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' reboot gets Netflix release date

'My fans na to beg me money morning till night' - Yul Edochie reacts to Prince's N10M gift from fans

BBNaija 2021: My husband and I have an understanding - Tega on truth or dare game with Saga

Actress Sola Sobowale celebrates twin daughters on their birthday

Nigerian Singer, Koller delivers riveting new tune, 'Ogo (Glory)'

Watch Ijeoma Grace Agu, Omoteniola Famodimu in '10 Songs for Charity' teaser

From Vskit to America’s Got Talent, contortionist DFlex wows judges with unimaginable body twists