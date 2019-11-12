Nkem Owoh and Ini Dima-Okojie have featured in Emem Ema’s debut film, ‘Kpali.’

Ema, a former member of the KUSH trio, released the official teaser on Instagram on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

The teaser sees Nkem Owoh and Gloria Anozie-Young playing the role of Ini Dima-Okojie’s parents. The veteran actors were talking Ini into getting married and having children in a Skype call.

Dima-Okojie plays the role of Amaka, a young Nigerian and Investment Banker, who has 30 days to secure a resident permit (kpali) in the UK or face the consequence which might include disappointment or deportation.

‘Kpali’ is co-directed by Ema and Ladipo Johnson and features Linda Ejiofor, Kunle Remi, Uzor Arukwe, Seyilaw, Abounce, and Linda Ejiofor- Sulaiman. Ema also sits as the producer of the film.

The former rapper and showbiz entrepreneur also disclosed that the film is scheduled for a December 2019 release.