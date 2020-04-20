Niyi Akinmolayan's suspenseful drama, 'The Set Up' is finally joining the increasing number of Nollywood titles currently streaming on Netflix.

The 2019 blockbuster will premiere on the American streaming platform this Wednesday, April 22, as confirmed by the film's makers.

Starring Tina Mba, Joke Silva, Adesua Etomi, Dakore Akande, Kehinde Bankole and Jim Iyke, 'The Set Up' follows the story of Chike (Adesua Etomi Wellington) and Grace (Kehinde Bankole) who find themselves caught in a manipulative web spun by Enitan (Tina Mba).

It premiered on August 25 2020, to mixed reviews but remains one of Akinmolayan's most outstanding directorial projects. The movie is co-produced by Chinaza Onuzo and Isioma Osaje for Inkblot productions and grossed over N7 million in its opening week.