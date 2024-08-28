RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The revival of Indigenous Language films in Nollywood

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Filmmakers in Nollywood are increasingly embracing our cultural heritage, bringing native languages to life on the big screen, taking us back to our roots and pushing Nollywood into new creative territory.

Femi Branch plays Ga'a in 'House of Ga'a' {Netflix]
I grew up watching epic films with thunder and lightning striking whoever defaulted “the gods of the land.” It was an era where sacrifices and rituals were performed to appease deities and avoid their wrath.

As Nollywood evolved and began to incorporate more contemporary elements, it seemed as though the epic films were side-lined or perhaps considered substandard. After all, who wants to watch a film about two villages fighting over land ownership when you can enjoy some spicy, juicy romance, light-hearted comedy, or gripping horror?

Now, however, we are seeing a return to these traditional themes, but this time with a global appeal. Our traditional Nigerian stories and myths are being reintroduced to both local and international audiences. This trend reflects a growing appreciation for Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and a desire to preserve and promote indigenous narratives.

Odunlade Adekola plays violent gang lord in Lakabatu [Instagram/@odunomoadekola]
Streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video have played a significant role in this resurgence, providing access to diverse content and enabling Nigerian filmmakers to reach a global audience without traditional distribution limitations. This exposure has allowed epic Indigenous films to compete on an international stage, enhancing cultural exchange and broadening the scope of African storytelling.

One film that has set the stage for this revival is Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo series. This 2022 Netflix series follows a zealous traveller, who after an affair with the king's wife, transitions to the afterlife and encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another chance. The sequel, Anikulapo: Rise of the Sceptre, continues this story, balancing cultural authenticity with global appeal. Impressively, the series garnered 8.73 million views in its first week of release.

Anikulapo follows a zealous traveler who transitions to the afterlife after an affair with the king's wife. [Netflix]
Another film with similar global recognition is Bolanle Austen-Peters’ House of Ga’a. This intense war drama portrays the Oyo Empire’s pre-colonial political system. Just weeks after its release, the film topped Netflix’s most-watched films chart. House of Ga'a has been praised for its well-crafted cinematic quality, engaging and historically rich narrative, and outstanding performances.

Weeks after its release, House of Ga'a topped Netflix’s most-watched films chart. [Netflix]
Adding to this momentum, Netflix recently announced that Lisabi: The Uprising will premiere on September 27, 2024, followed by its sequel, Lisabi: A Legend is Born, in January 2025. These films spotlight the life and legacy of the legendary Yoruba hero, Lisabi, who left a lasting mark on Nigerian history. The drama promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline, dynamic characters, and exceptional production values, marking another exciting addition to Netflix’s diverse content lineup.

Lateef Adedimeji, Gabriel Afoloyan in Lisabi [Netflix]
It is clear that there is a resurgence of epic films in the Nollywood industry, and hopefully, this trend is here to stay. As more filmmakers embrace this approach and audiences continue to engage with it, we can expect to see more films that depict Nigerian culture and history, narrated in indigenous languages and dialects that bring the stories to life. This revival not only enriches the entertainment landscape but also serves as a powerful reminder of our cultural heritage, both at home and in the diaspora.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

