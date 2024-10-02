Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

In an official announcement, the organizers of the festival revealed that the upcoming edition will showcase workshops, pop-up markets for talents and so much more.

“We are getting closer to #LF2024, and we can’t wait to bring you another unforgettable festival experience! From mind-blowing performances to hands-on workshops that will sharpen your creative edge, and a pop-up market showcasing the best of local and global talent, there’s something for everyone! Whether you are into theatre, music, dance, or film, or looking to level up your skills in one of our exciting workshops, the anticipation is real! Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of the Lagos Fringe Festival, where creativity comes to life!” the post said.

They also stated that the festival is accessible to the members of the public to showcase their work.

“Lagos Fringe Festival is an open-access multidisciplinary art festival that offers producers, culture advocates, exhibitors, and performers the platform to showcase their existing or new work to a diverse audience, including local and international attendees, venue owners, curators, and art buyers,” the post added.

