Going by the numbers of movies set for release in March, Nigerian cinema appears to be regaining its pre-Covid glory.

It has been a hot minute, technically nearly a year since cinemas saw a healthy number of titles scheduled for release no thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic that saw the crippling pf the film industry and near death of cinema even from a global standpoint.

Hopefully, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' recent record shattering box office numbers has something to do with the renewal of faith in this form of distribution which explains the latest surge in titles slated for release in the coming month.

Here is a list of all the Nigerian titles set for theatrical release in March:

Ponzi - March 12

Inspired by true events, the Kayode Kasum directed and Toluwani Obayan written comedy follows the story of residents of a close who take on an amateur heist after falling prey to a Ponzi Scheme.

The feature is produced by Vincent Okonkwo and distributed by Filmone. It stars Zubby Michael, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kosoko, Chinyere Winifred, Broda Shaggi, Tope Tedela among others.

La Femme Anjola - March 19

The long anticipated thriller finally makes its theatrical debut on March 19. Produced by Mildred Okwo and Rita Dominic, the film follows the story of a young stockbroker whose life gets turned upside down when he falls in love with a femme fatale. It stars Dominic and Nonso Bassey in lead roles and is distributed by Silverbird Distribution.

Eagle Wings- March 12

The Nigerian war film will make its debut on March 12 following months of anticipated which followed snippets and BTS shared in 2020. Directed by Paul Apel Papel and based on true events, the film follows the story of an Air Force Fighter Pilot who must navigate his way to safety amid an insurgency. It is distributed by Bluepictures and stars Femi Jacobs, Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakubu Mohammed, Uzee Usman and Paul Apel Papel.

The Razz Guy - March 19

The comedy follows the story of an obnoxious executive who struggles to overcome a curse that makes him unable to speak proper English. It stars Lasisi Elenu in his debut lead role and is directed by Udoka Oyeka. The comedy is distributed by Filmone.

Under the Carpet - March 12

The romantic drama is directed by Tope Alake and stars Iyabo Ojo in a lead role alongside Deyemi Okanlawon and Femi Jacobs.

The Therapist - March 26

The Hedge productions picture directed by Kayode Kasum centers on the story of a woman who must make drastic decisions before her marriage leaves her in a messy divorce. It stars Rita Dominic in a lead role alongside Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Tope Tedela, Anthony Monjaro and Anee Icha. The movie is distributed by Genesis.