ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

Kome Nathaniel

Cheta Chukwu has been selected for the 2024 Torino Film Lab’s (TFL) Extended Writer-Director Program.

Nigerian filmmaker Cheta Chukwu has been selected for the 2024 Torino Film Lab’s Extended
Nigerian filmmaker Cheta Chukwu has been selected for the 2024 Torino Film Lab’s Extended

Recommended articles

The TFL is a Turin-based laboratory that primarily supports a person working on their first and second fiction feature film. Its four main fields of involvement are training, development, funding and distribution. It also offers networking opportunities thanks to the co-production market, the TFL Meeting Event, and many other occasions.

The residential workshop will be held from June 20, 2024, to June 25, 2024, in Amsterdam, with subsequent online sessions spread over the following two months.

Cheta Chukwu has been selected for the Torino Film Lab’s (TFL) Extended Writer-Director Lab 2024 [Instagram/torinofilmlab]
Cheta Chukwu has been selected for the Torino Film Lab’s (TFL) Extended Writer-Director Lab 2024 [Instagram/torinofilmlab] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The filmmaker, Chukwu, first captured the hearts of audiences with his breakout comedy film Payday (2018), which follows the story of two best friends, Paul and Ortega, whose landlord died just before their annual rent was due. Without a landlord to pay rent to, the pair decided to have some fun with the money. Unfortunately, the landlord had a daughter, Yemisola, who informed them that they would be evicted if they did not pay their rent within 24 hours. Paul and Ortega find themselves in a race against time to earn enough money to pay their rent.

The film was celebrated across Nigerian and nine francophone countries, and secured distribution on major platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Chukwu’s upcoming rom-com, Strawberry Chinny, has been chosen to appear in the Cultural Connections section at the Essence Film Festival, which will take place from July 4 to July 7, 2024.

Strawberry Chinny tells the story of a Nigerian makeup artist named Chinny, played by Genoveva Umeh, who moved in with her childhood best friend Ifeanyi, played by Chimezie Imo, in a complicated living arrangement after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Chukwu also recently wrapped production on Adam Bol, a Kazakhstan/Nigerian comedy that was filmed in both countries. This project further showcases his ability to create cross-cultural narratives that resonate with diverse audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TFL Extended writer-director lab represents a significant opportunity for Chukwu to embrace his craft alongside other talented filmmakers from around the world, such as Anne Feinsilber (Script Tutor – France), Ayman El Amir (Script Tutor – Egypt), Chiara Laudani (Script Tutor – Italy), Marietta Von Hausswolff Von Baumgarten (Script Tutor – Sweden), and Isabella Weber (Script Tutor – Italy).

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

Veteran Nollywood actor 'Sule Suebebe' dies at 68 after a long illness

Veteran Nollywood actor 'Sule Suebebe' dies at 68 after a long illness

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

Accelerate Studios celebrates success of 5th Edition of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project

Accelerate Studios celebrates success of 5th Edition of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

'Criminal' director Dolapo Adigun wants to make a blockbuster

'Criminal' director Dolapo Adigun wants to make a blockbuster

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of a cinematographer at work

9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

Rhaenyra Targaryen needs to mourn and recover her stolen throne in the second season of 'House of the Dragon' [Theo Whitman/HBO]

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

7 Nollywood thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat[Instagram/jadeosiberu]

These 7 Nollywood thrillers will always keep you on the edge of your seat

How Roye Okupe became Nigeria's next big star on Hollywood's animation scene

How Roye Okupe became Nigeria's next big star on Hollywood's animation scene