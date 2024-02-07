ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

News Agency Of Nigeria

Over 14% of the total gross was earned by Akindele’s film, which has become the first Nollywood film to hit one billion naira in the cinema.

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14% (The Guardian Nigeria)
Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14% (The Guardian Nigeria)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the earnings are over 416 million naira more than in 2022 with a 7% year-on-year increase in market share.

However, while 2022 gross was earned from 64 locations, there was a total of 70 locations in 2023. According to data insights from The Industry, a journal by film insights publication, In Nollywood, over 14% of the total gross was earned by Funke Akindele’s 'A Tribe Called Judah’, which has become the first Nollywood film to hit one billion naira in the cinema.

The journal noted that the revenue growth mostly hinged on increased ticket prices, is not happening at the same pace as admissions growth, which is still significantly low. Despite the success of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, Akindele’s previous film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020) currently holds the record for the most admissions recorded for a Nollywood film at 449,901.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was largely responsible for bringing the audience back to Nigerian cinemas after lockdown and converting new audiences.

If released in the same period as A Tribe Called Judah, with an average ticket price at ₦3,700, it’d have made over ₦1.6bn which raises the question of ticket prices and actual cinema habit growth, despite yearly increase in gross revenues. Ticket prices are at ₦7,000 in most cinemas in city centres.

“In a similar context, the first Black Panther movie, released in 2018, had over 200,000 admissions more than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“The latter went on to break the record for the first film to gross one billion naira in West Africa, a feat aided by increased ticket prices and more screening locations.

“The former grossed over 800 million naira at the time. In 2018, there were 48 locations, the number grew to 64 by 2022,” the journal stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also stated that cinemas have been hanging on by raising prices at a wild rate, causing audiences to think through their decisions more intently than before.

NAN reports that nine other films grossed over 50 million naira in the cinemas in 2023. They are Malaika, Ada Omo Daddy, Orisa, Merry Men 3, Kesari, Something Like Gold, The Kujus Again, Afamefuna and A Weekend To Forget.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Kanye West adds Lagos to 2024 touring shortlist

Kanye West adds Lagos to 2024 touring shortlist

Don't go for 'BBNaija' if you're not mentally stable - ex-housemate Doyin

Don't go for 'BBNaija' if you're not mentally stable - ex-housemate Doyin

My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

Kanayo O Kanayo advises parents to question their children's source of wealth

Kanayo O Kanayo advises parents to question their children's source of wealth

My father told me no matter what happened at the Grammys I'm still a legend - Davido

My father told me no matter what happened at the Grammys I'm still a legend - Davido

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Joke Silva wants government to sink money into Nollywood to make filmmakers happy

Joke Silva wants government to sink money into Nollywood to make filmmakers happy

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

10 Netflix movies perfect for couples in this love Month

10 Netflix movies perfect for couples in this love Month

Kemi Adetiba announces new film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria