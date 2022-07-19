The musical starring Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa in the lead roles alongside D'banj, Jackie Appiah, Tanasha Donna, tells an inspirational story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects.
New ‘Symphony’ teaser debuts ahead of September release
A brand new teaser for forthcoming musical Symphony has debuted ahead of its September 9, 2022 cinema release.
Directed by Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu and written by Roberta Orioma, Symphony centers on a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.
Shot in locations across Lagos, the Helen Ayagere produced youth-themed film also stars Kalu Ikeagu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie, Lanre Hassan and Bolaji Amusan.
The musical headed to the screens in September, will see musical stars D'banj and Tanasha Donna make their acting debuts. A music album comprising original soundtracks and performances from the project, written, recorded, and performed by top stars, will also launch following its theatrical debut.
Watch the teaser:
