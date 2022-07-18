RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The Set Up 2: Inkblot debuts teaser ahead of August theatrical release

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Inkblot productions has unveiled a brand new teaser for The Set Up 2, ahead of its August 12, 2022 cinema debut.

New ‘The Set Up 2’ teaser [YouTube]

The Chinaza Onuzo directed sequel to the 2019 film, will be set four years later and follow Chike (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) as she goes head-to-head with Usi (Nancy Isime), a formidable villain who kidnaps Grace’s (Kehinde Bankole) daughter.

For the anticipated sequel, the film’s original cast will be joined by Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Chris Attoh, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze, Lota Chukwu, Tope Olowoniyan and Lilian Afegbai among others. The returning stars reprising their roles include Adesua Etomi, Kehinde Bankole, Jim Iyke, and Uzor Arukwe.

The newly launched teaser also confirms Madame (Tina Mba) will get major screen time from behind bars.

Watch the teaser:

The Set Up launched in cinemas in August 2019 and on Netflix the following year April.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the Inkblot and Anakle film’s production enjoyed an impressive box-office outing grossing over N50 million.

The sequel is expected to head to Amazon Prime Video for a streaming run as part of a multi-title deal between Inkblot and the streamer inked last year.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

