The Set Up 2: Inkblot debuts teaser ahead of August theatrical release

For the anticipated sequel, the film’s original cast will be joined by Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Chris Attoh, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze, Lota Chukwu, Tope Olowoniyan and Lilian Afegbai among others. The returning stars reprising their roles include Adesua Etomi, Kehinde Bankole, Jim Iyke, and Uzor Arukwe.

The newly launched teaser also confirms Madame (Tina Mba) will get major screen time from behind bars.

Watch the teaser:

The Set Up launched in cinemas in August 2019 and on Netflix the following year April.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the Inkblot and Anakle film’s production enjoyed an impressive box-office outing grossing over N50 million.