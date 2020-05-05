Netflix is celebrating Africa throughout the month of May with a ' Made in Africa' collection of over 100 titles made by Africans and in Africa.

According to the streamer, the new collection which is currently available on the service is aimed at showcasing Africa's rich culture and the beauty in its diversity while staying true to its goal of providing quality entertainment to its subscribers across the globe.

"This Africa Month, we're excited to highlight and celebrate all the stories that are made on the African continent through this curated collection", says Ben Amadasun, Netflix's Director of Licensing and Co-productions for Africa.

The new collection will showcase both Netflix acquired and original titles including Nollywood's 'Lionheart', 'King of Boys', 'The Wedding Party', and 'Mokalik'.

'Made in Africa' collection is available on Netflix as a unique URL, netflix.com/madeinafrica.