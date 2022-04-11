Netflix drops trailer, release date for '365 Days' sequel

The sequel titled '365 Days: This Day' will see the film's original stars Michele Morrone (Massimo) and Anna-Maria Sieklucka (Laura) reprise their roles, this time as a married couple. The new film will also introduce newcomer Simone Sussina.

The Netflix released synopsis reads: “Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.”

The controversial film released back in June 2020 to major reactions. Although it did not rank in the streamer's most watched list, it quickly went viral especially among critics urging that the film be pulled from the platform over claims that it promoted sexual abuse.

Originally licensed by Netflix, the Polish film's popularity influenced the streamer's move to sign a deal to produce two sequels which were filmed last year. The Barbara Bialowas directed film based on the bestselling novel "365 dni" by Blanka Lipinska, follows Massimo, a member of a Sicilian Mafia family and Laura, a sales director.

When Laura makes a trip to Sicily in an attempt to save her relationship, Massimo kidnaps and offers her 365 days to fall in love with him. The film ranked the fourth most searched movie on Google globally in 2020.