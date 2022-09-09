RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix debuts official trailer for Akin Omotoso's 'The Brave Ones'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The supernatural thriller series is set to begin streaming on Netflix from September 16.

Netflix's 'The Brave Ones' series [Instagram]
Netflix's 'The Brave Ones' series [Instagram]

Recommended articles

The six-part series follows a goddess reincarnated as a young woman who must harness her divine powers to avenge her sister's death and protect her family from destruction.

'The Brave Ones' will star Sthandile Nkosi in the lead role as Ntsiki, S'Thandiwe Kgoroge as Thandaza, Bonko Khoza as Nkosi. Tony Kgoroge as Luthando, Keke Mphuthi as Funeka, Nomalanga Nkosi as Ayanda, Zamani Mbatha as Siya, Pheello Kotelo as Wele with Robbie Thorpe credited as Executive Producers on the project. Rolie Nikiwe, Tosh Gitonga, and Stephina Zwane join the production as directors.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix debuts official trailer for Akin Omotoso's 'The Brave Ones'

Netflix debuts official trailer for Akin Omotoso's 'The Brave Ones'

Ticket to Life: Geshin Salvador talks stripping new film of 'gratuitous picture of wealth'

Ticket to Life: Geshin Salvador talks stripping new film of 'gratuitous picture of wealth'

Asake makes grand entrance with ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ [Pulse Album Review]

Asake makes grand entrance with ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ [Pulse Album Review]

Zainab Balogun to star alongside Valentine Ohu in psychological thriller 'Last Call'

Zainab Balogun to star alongside Valentine Ohu in psychological thriller 'Last Call'

9ice showcases the dynamic ways Fuji intertwines with Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

9ice showcases the dynamic ways Fuji intertwines with Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors ‘concerned’ for health, ‘under medical supervision’

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors ‘concerned’ for health, ‘under medical supervision’

Ooni of Ife set to marry for the 5th time days after marriage to Olori Anako

Ooni of Ife set to marry for the 5th time days after marriage to Olori Anako

Kelvynboy features Steflon Don and Tekno on remix of ‘Down Flat’

Kelvynboy features Steflon Don and Tekno on remix of ‘Down Flat’

Trending

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Groovy & Phyna showcase s*x style in new clip

BBNaijs season 7 housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

Legendary Nigerian Armed Robber, Shina Rambo

Ramsey Nouah teases first-look at Shina Rambo biopic

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella [Instagram/Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Bella reveals why she can never end things with Sheggz