Netflix debuts official trailer for Akin Omotoso's 'The Brave Ones'
The supernatural thriller series is set to begin streaming on Netflix from September 16.
The six-part series follows a goddess reincarnated as a young woman who must harness her divine powers to avenge her sister's death and protect her family from destruction.
'The Brave Ones' will star Sthandile Nkosi in the lead role as Ntsiki, S'Thandiwe Kgoroge as Thandaza, Bonko Khoza as Nkosi. Tony Kgoroge as Luthando, Keke Mphuthi as Funeka, Nomalanga Nkosi as Ayanda, Zamani Mbatha as Siya, Pheello Kotelo as Wele with Robbie Thorpe credited as Executive Producers on the project. Rolie Nikiwe, Tosh Gitonga, and Stephina Zwane join the production as directors.
Watch the trailer:
