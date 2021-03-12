There's some bad news for people who share Netflix passwords as the streaming platform has begun testing an account security feature that cuts off non-registered users.

According to reports, some users have received a notification asking them to confirm they live with the account owner by entering a code included in a text message or email sent to the subscriber.

The message reads: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Confirming the new test feature, a Netflix Spokesperson said: "This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so."

ALSO READ: 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler confirms there'll be no Chadwick Boseman replacement

Interestingly, the common practice of sharing passwords violates the Netflix terms and condition which prohibits shared usage of accounts with individuals beyond a subscriber's household. "The Netflix service and any content viewed through the service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household," the T&C reads.

Users who have received the new notification also get the option to delay verification but it appears that might only be temporal.