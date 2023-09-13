Breaking news:
Nancy Isime and Brodda Shaggi get hit by Cupid in "Love In A Showroom"

Faith Oloruntoyin

A new tale of love by a surprisingly unexpected pair.

Love in a showroom will be available on Prime Video this September. [Instagram/lordtannerstudios]
This new title is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a delivery man played by Shaggi and a store manager played by Isime, who find themselves trapped in a showroom during a robbery attack.

With no way out and no help on the way, they battle the thieves and survive the night with a new bond created between them. Soon enough, they realise they are in love and must tackle the various challenges based on their societal status disparities.

Lord Tanner Studios' Love In A Showroom will head straight to Prime Video on Friday, September 15, 2023, joining the list of movies to look out for this month.

Directed and produced by Tolu Awobiyi, who also welcomed two other movies, titled A Young Time Ago and Hide N Seek to Prime Video earlier this month, one can say Awobiyi has the art of making love spring out of the most awkward scenarios.

Other casts who would feature in this movie include Mawuli Gavor, Mc Lively, Ebenezer Eno, Timilehin Ojeola, Omobola Akinde, and Kalu George.

No direct information has been released by the Awobiyi as to the deal he has with Prime Video, but ears are to the ground to see if there is any other thing in store.

Watch the trailer:

